Queensland is opening its border to New Zealand from tomorrow, joining a collection of Aussie states in the 'bubble'

Queensland is opening its borders to New Zealand travellers from Saturday December 12.

It joins New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia in opening up their borders to neighbouring New Zealand.

“With Kiwis able to travel to Queensland from tomorrow, families can finally be reunited in time for Christmas,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

State Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland’s border will open to New Zealand from 1am on Saturday 12 December, bringing families together just in time for Christmas.

“More New Zealand citizens call Queensland home than any other Australian state, and COVID has kept many of their families apart for months,” Palaszczuk said on Facebook.

BREAKING: Queensland's borders will open to New Zealand from 1am Saturday 12 December.More New Zealand citizens call… Posted by Annastacia Palaszczuk MP on Thursday, December 10, 2020

Queensland joins New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia in allowing travellers from New Zealand.

Under the trans-Tasman travel bubble, travellers from New Zealand can enter New South Wales, the Northern Territory and South Australia without having to go into quarantine.

“We’re hoping that eventually New Zealand will not have to do that hotel quarantine upon return and then there’d be free flowing movement between the two,” Palaszczuk said on The Today Show.

Queensland’s latest announcement comes after the state marked 86 days without community transmission of COVID-19. As a result, Palaszczuk further eased restrictions across the state, allowing indoor dancing in pubs, clubs and night clubs from 12pm on Monday 14 December.

