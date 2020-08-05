The Queensland border is once again closing to travellers from NSW and the ACT

Getty Images

Queensland is banning travellers from NSW and the ACT once again.

Travellers from those jurisdictions will not be allowed to enter Queensland from 1am on Saturday, August 8.

Queenslanders returning from NSW or the ACT will have to undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine at their own expense.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The short-lived freedom of movement between New South Wales and Queensland is over.

Queensland Premier Annastasia Palaszczuk announced on Wednesday morning that her state’s border would close to travellers from NSW and the ACT from 1am on Saturday, August 8.

BREAKING: Queensland borders will close to New South Wales & the Australian Capital Territory from 1am Saturday, August 8. All visitors will be denied entry except for rare exemptions & returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.#COVID19au pic.twitter.com/Yc7BxKJ3GW — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) August 4, 2020

All visitors from NSW and the ACT will be denied entry to Queensland, except for “rare exemptions”, and Queenslanders returning home from those two jurisdictions will undergo 14 days of hotel quarantine at their own expense.

“We’ve seen that Victoria is not getting better and we’re not going to wait for NSW to get worse,” Palaszczuk told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday morning. “We cannot risk a second wave – we have to act decisively.”

NSW recorded 12 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The ACT has had no active cases of COVID-19 since July 31.

It was only on June 30 that Palaszczuk announced the Queensland border would reopen to travellers from the rest of Australia save for Victoria, which was experiencing the initial phase of its second wave of COVID-19 infections.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.