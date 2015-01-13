Queensland May Ban People From Smoking On Their Balconies

Lighting up. Photo: Getty Images

Queenslanders may soon have to shut themselves inside their apartments if they want to smoke, following a legislative proposal to ban people from lighting up on their balconies.

The state’s Attorney-General Jarrod Bleijie commissioned a report conducted by the Queensland University of Technology, which found second-hand smoke can drift from balconies through open doors of neighbouring unites, townhouses and apartments.

The proposed changes, if implemented, would see amendments to Queensland’s body corporate laws.

These legislative changes would require residents to only smoke inside, with all doors and windows shut. Alternatively, body-corporates that adopt this by-law could be encouraged to provide designated outdoor smoking areas, if practicable.

Smoking is prohibited in all pubs, clubs, restaurants and workplaces in Queensland, as well as in commercial outdoor eating and drinking areas and in outdoor public places such as patrolled beaches, children’s playgrounds, major sport stadiums, and within 4 metres of non-residential building entrances.

However, the report reveals current legal limitations on body-corporate smoking laws means that “quick response to particular types of by-law breach may be difficult, if not impossible”.

Public feedback on the report will be accepted until January 30.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.