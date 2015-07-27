Queensland is planning a 1,600 km 'super highway' to recharge electric cars

Queensland is planning to construct electric car recharging stations.

The state government announced a new initiative yesterday, calling for expressions of interest to build what would be Australia’s first service station to fast-charge electric vehicles using solar energy.

The plan is to build the first charging station in Townsville and continue to build more along the 1,600km Bruce Highway.

“Our vision is for this to be the start of an ‘electric super highway’ by facilitating fast-charging service locations for drivers travelling up and down the length of Queensland,” says minister assisting the premier of North Queensland Coralee O’Rourke.

Motorists will have the option of filling up their car with fuel at a standard bowser or plugging in their electric car for a charge.

“Up to two electric vehicles could charge at the same time, with an expected average charge time of 15-30 minutes,” says O’Rourke.

The service station would join Tesla’s supercharger network which is also carbon offset and can replenish vehicles in just 20 minutes.

“Petrol station businesses must accommodate technological change to remain viable,” says Australasian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association CEO Mark McKenzie.

“By incorporating solar facilities into the design of service stations, annual business costs can be reduced.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.