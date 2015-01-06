Queensland Is Heading For A Snap Election

Qld Premier Campbell Newman. Photo: Getty Images

Queenslanders will be heading to the polls sooner than anticipated, with Premier Campbell Newman calling for a snap election.

In an effort to dispel speculation, Newman took to his Facebook page this morning and said he would ask the acting Governor to issue writs for a state election.

“Queensland’s economic recovery is too important to be jeopardised by ongoing election speculation… There’s no time to waste securing Queensland’s economic future with our strong plan for job creation,” Newman said in his social media post.

The Liberal National Party (LNP) will seek to win a second term in government, continuing its campaign to privatise state assets in order to reduce debt.

The state government also remains committed to its tough anti-bikie laws, while Labor has promised to repeal, review and replace the controversial legislation if elected.

Premier Newman also faces competition for his Brisbane seat of Ashgrove, after former Labor MP Kate Jones confirmed plans to recontest the seat.

The election, to be held on 31 January, comes months earlier than the previously anticipated date. A Newman government source told The Australian that the decision was intended to ambush the opposition, seen as “coasting”.

The LNP won government in March 2012, snatching 78 of 89 seats.

