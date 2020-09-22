Queensland is extending its border bubble to include more of northern NSW, allowing more people to enter the state without an exemption

Getty Images

Queensland will extend its border bubble with New South Wales from October 1.

An additional 41 postcodes along the NSW-Queensland border, as well as several communities further down the cast, will be included, meaning residents can travel to Queensland without an exemption.

The news follows an announcement last week that Queensland would lift its border closure to travellers from the Australian Capital Territory.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Just days after announcing the state would open its border to travellers from the ACT, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland’s border bubble would be widened to include areas of northern New South Wales.

As of Thursday, October 1, people living in an additional 41 postcodes representing NSW communities along the Queensland border will be allowed to travel into the state without a border exemption.

Queenslanders will also be allowed to travel to these postcodes.

Additionally, a number of NSW communities further down the coast will be exempted, including “the Byron Shire, Ballina, the city of Lismore, Richmond Valley, which involves Casino and Evans Head and Glen Innes,” Palaszczuk said.

BREAKING: Queensland’s border zone will expand from 1am on Thursday, October 1 to include Byron, Ballina, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Glen Innes council areas. #qldjobs #covid19au pic.twitter.com/9zp5iRZhXY — Annastacia Palaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) September 21, 2020

“So residents will be able to apply for a border pass and then they will be able to freely travel around Queensland and Queenslanders will also be able to travel there as well,” the premier said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“I think this is a great effort to consider how we can make our border zones more effective, but also to look at these areas that have a lot in common with Queensland.”

Last week, Deputy Premier Steven Miles announced that Queensland would lift its border closure to travellers from the ACT, as there had been no new cases of COVID-19 in the territory for 60 days.

“Now is the time and we urge them to start thinking to come up to Queensland for a holiday,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.