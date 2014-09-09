Queensland Is Changing The Law To Keep E-Cigarettes Outside And Away From Kids

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Queensland is about to restrict the use and sale of e-cigarettes in the same way as tobacco.

A bill will be introduced into the Queensland Parliament today to amend laws so e-cigarettes are confined to smoking areas, can’t be advertised or displayed and can’t be sold to minors.

The new rules for e-cigarettes, which deliver a nicotine vapour, are expected to come into force from January 1, 2015.

Queensland would then be the first state to apply the same restrictions on e-cigarettes as tobacco.

In Western Australia, health authorities have used laws banning products which looks similar to cigarettes to shut down a retailer of e-cigarette devices.

Queensland Health Minister Lawrence Springborg says the action addresses health concerns including e-cigarette use in smoke-free places, the unknown health effects of use and exposure and potential for a new market of smoking.

“Like regular cigarettes, the Tobacco Act amendments will not ban these devices outright but will subject them to tough restrictions,” he says.

The latest research shows e-cigarettes produce cleaner second hand “smoke” than traditional cigarettes but still release toxins into the air.

The World Health Organisation last month recommended restrictions be placed on the marketing of e-cigarette devices, their sale to minors and indoor use.

