Queensland has a new Premier: Labor's Annastacia Palaszczuk

Premier elect Annastacia Palaszczuk at Mineral House on February 13, 2015 in Brisbane, Australia. Palaszczuk will take power in Queensland after she took a parliamentary majority with 44 seats. Photo: Robert Shakespeare/ Getty.

Annastacia Palaszczuk has been sworn in as the 39th premier of Queensland, two weeks after the state election.

The state will be run by Labor as an interim ministry after winning 44 seats, with Sunshine Coast independent MP Peter Wellington helping to secure the ALP’s victory.

South Brisbane MP Jackie Trad is deputy premier and the member for Mulgrave, Curtis Pitt, was named treasurer.

The rest of the cabinet will be sworn in on Monday.

Palaszczuk formally accepted Governor Paul de Jersey’s offer to form Queensland’s new government yesterday, saying it was an “extremely humbling experience”.

Now Read: Labor will form government in Queensland, with an interim ministry to be sworn in this weekend

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.