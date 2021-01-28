Queensland will reopen its border to all of NSW from Monday, with the premier urging people to holiday up north

Jono Searle/Getty Images

Queensland will drop its hard border to Greater Sydney on February 1, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced on Thursday.

The move means residents of 35 Greater Sydney local government areas will be permitted entry without undergoing 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

“Queensland is good to go,” Palaszczuk said of the eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Queensland will drop its hard border with Greater Sydney on February 1, marking a welcome surprise for Sydneysiders hoping to enter the state for the first time since renewed coronavirus restrictions took hold in December.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the change Thursday morning, confirming that 35 local government areas in the Greater Sydney region will no longer be considered COVID-19 hotspots.

Residents from those regions won’t be required to undergo 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

“We understand how tough border measures are, but it’s all about keeping Queenslanders safe,” Palaszczuk said.

“People have done a terrific job looking after each other through the pandemic and now Queensland is good to go.”

Speaking on Sunrise, Palaszczuk said the move would be a boon for Queensland’s tourism industry.

“This is great news but it’s also an added boost as well for tourism,” she said.

“After the first of February, come along.”

#BREAKING: Queensland will reopen its border to Greater Sydney on February 1, Premier @AnnastaciaMP has announced. More on this story: https://t.co/o9MVWks6EF pic.twitter.com/tSCoN5f13C — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) January 27, 2021

It appears NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had not expected today’s announcement, and was informed of the change during a live radio interview with 2GB host Ben Fordham.

“Fantastic. Good news,” Berejiklian said.

“And I hope it means that a lot of families who were hoping to get there over Christmas and New Years’ are able to, and I hope this brings a lot of joy and relief to people, and people are reunited.”

Queensland barred arrivals from the hotspots in the Greater Sydney region in mid-December over fears of COVID-19 community transmission linked to Sydney’s Northern Beaches cluster.

Those public health directions barred most people from entering Queensland if they had been within a designated COVID-19 hotspot in the previous 14 days.

Visitors permitted to enter the state after visiting a COVID-19 hotspot were generally required to enter 14 days of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Until today’s announcement, it was Queensland’s position that regions would be designated as COVID-19 hotspots until they tallied 28 days without an unlinked case of community transmission.

The Brisbane Times reports today’s decision to reopen the border was motivated by recent contact tracing efforts in NSW, which reportedly found solid connections between the state’s remaining unlinked cases over the past day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.