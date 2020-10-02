Queensland could open its border to NSW in November – under one condition

Surfers Paradise. Image: Getty

Queensland could reopen its border to NSW in November if there is “no unlinked community transmission in NSW for 28 days”.

It comes as Queensland revealed its roadmap for easing restrictions over the next three months.

From 4pm today, Queenslanders will be allowed to enjoy a meal and a drink unseated.

Queensland could reopen to New South Wales in November.

The Queensland government announced its plan to ease coronavirus restrictions in the state over the next three months, which includes increasing the number of people gathering in public spaces and lifting the border closure with NSW.

Under Stage 4 of the state’s roadmap of easing restrictions, Queensland extended its border zone across northern NSW. And from 4pm today (October 2) Queenslanders will be allowed to enjoy eating and drinking without being seated.

On the cards in November is the reopening of the Queensland-NSW border. The state government said that if there is “no unlinked community transmission in NSW for 28 days”, it could kick off Stage 5 at 1am on November 1st – reopening the border to people from NSW.

It comes after Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk shut the border on August 8 which had briefly been open to its NSW neighbour.

Stage 5 will also see public gatherings increased to 40 people and up to 40 people allowed to dance at weddings that have a COVID Safe Plan.

Further down the track will be Stage 6, which is slated for 1am on December 1. This step will have gatherings increased to 50 people and no restrictions on people dancing at weddings.

“We have always said that we would continue to ease restrictions where we could in a staged and balanced way to keep Queenslanders safe – and this plan does just that,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement.

“We’ve had to make hard decisions, but it is because of these decisions and the hard work of Queenslanders that we are in the position to continue easing restrictions.”

COVID safe checks, however, will be made at the end of the month before the next stage starts.

“We’ve based our decisions about COVID-19 restrictions on the best health advice available and we will continue to do so to make sure we keep Queensland’s future safe,” Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said in a statement.

“Our Chief Health Officer and public health team will analyse intrastate, interstate and international data before any decision to move to the next stage.”

