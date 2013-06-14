Kevin Rudd Thinks Yoga Is 'Very Sydney'

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd supports the Lions during the round nine AFL match between the Brisbane Lions and the Carlton Blues at The Gabba on May 25, 2013 in Brisbane, Australia.

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is maybe one of the most well-educated, travelled and accomplished Queenslanders in modern history, but he thinks yoga is “very Sydney.”

Rudd’s been on the campaign trail of late. Today he was touring Five Dock Primary School with Federal Member for Reid John Murphy.

Here’s what he had to say about the school’s yoga program, from Claire Stewart at The Australian Financial Review: “I’ve heard about your yoga program. That’s very, very Sydney, isn’t it.”

“Is yoga good, kids?

“Mr Murphy’s good at yoga, he can bend into all sorts of shapes.”

The question remains: Would he have said the same thing if it was Tai Chi?

