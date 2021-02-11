Queensland has reinstated border restrictions for Victorians, as Melbourne's Holiday Inn COVID-19 cluster grows to 10

Queensland will reinstate its border pass system for anyone entering from Victoria, as authorities rush to contain an outbreak linked to Melbourne Airport’s Holiday Inn coronavirus quarantine hotel.

The border passes will come into effect from 1am Saturday, February 13.

South Australia has also closed its borders to Greater Melbourne in response to the outbreak.

On Thursday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced her state’s border pass system, which was introduced last year, will be reinstated for Victorians from 1am Saturday, February 13.

“Our top priority is keeping Queenslanders safe and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Palaszczuk said.

Borders between the states will not close.

Instead, Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles today said the declaration form will help local officials bar anyone entering from a designated coronavirus exposure site, as identified by Victorian contact tracers.

The forms will also help Queensland officials notify recent arrivals if they need to isolate, in the event Victorian authorities declare new coronavirus exposure zones.

In keeping with earlier precautions, Miles said travellers entering from the Greater Melbourne region should undergo COVID-19 testing and remain in isolation until they receive a negative result.

News of Queensland’s renewed restrictions comes as the outbreak linked to the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn quarantine hotel grows to ten people.

On Thursday afternoon, the Victorian Department of Health announced an additional two cases of COVID-19 connected to the hotel.

Both cases are considered household contacts of hotel quarantine staff who previously tested positive.

The outbreak now stands at ten cases.

Two further individuals linked to the Holiday Inn Airport outbreak have tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19). Both are household primary close contacts of currently confirmed Holiday Inn staff cases. — VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) February 11, 2021

Fear of the virus spreading interstate also led South Australia to shut its border with Greater Melbourne overnight.

Inconvenience turned to tragedy early Thursday morning when a truck driver was killed in an accident near Serviceton, a few kilometres east of the South Australian border.

The accident reportedly occurred when one truck crashed into another in a long queue of vehicles waiting to leave Victoria.

Two other truck drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

