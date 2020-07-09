Queensland is opening its border on Friday to most states and territories. Here's what you need to know if you want to enter.

Queensland is opening up its border from 12 noon on July 10.

It’s open to anyone from New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and the ACT once they complete a border declaration pass.

People coming from Victoria, or who have been in the state within the last 14 days, won’t be allowed to enter Queensland.

The border is open to anyone from New South Wales, South Australia, Western Australia, Tasmania, the Northern Territory and the ACT once they complete and sign a Queensland Border Declaration Pass. This includes Queensland residents, people in border communities that are doing essential activities and ‘exempt persons’ such as people in emergency services, national and state security, transportation and fly in, fly out (FIFO) workers.

Those coming from Victoria, or who have been in the state within the last 14 days, won’t be allowed to enter Queensland. Victoria reported a resurgence of coronavirus cases over the last few weeks, including 134 new cases on July 8. Metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire have also been put under stage three restrictions once again.

You can apply for a Border Declaration Pass online if you want to save yourself some time at the border. Each individual you’re travelling with has to have a pass completed – including children – and once approved, you have to enter Queensland within seven days. If you don’t, you’ll have to apply for a new pass.

“The Border Declaration will require anyone who comes in to Queensland to sign off on their requirement to be tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms,” Queensland Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Steven Miles said in a statement. That includes returning Queenslanders.

If you make any false claims on the pass, you’ll cop a $4,004 fine or a court-imposed penalty of $13,345.

For those entering Queensland from overseas, you’ll have to self isolate for 14 days.

Interstate travellers who have been in a declared COVID-19 hotspot will also have to self isolate for 14 days. That’s unless you were in the hotspot for an essential reason – such as going to a funeral – or you need to go into Queensland for essential reasons like work. If you’re moving to Queensland permanently, you’ll need to self isolate for 14 days too.

But if you’re a Queensland resident coming from another part of Australia that hasn’t been declared a COVID-19 hotspot, you don’t have to self-quarantine.

For those transiting through Queensland by air, you either have to stay at the airport or self isolate in a hotel until your connecting flight.

If you’re travelling to a remote community, however, you’ll need a separate Community Entry Pass.

Queensland has had 1068 coronavirus cases in total, with two of them active. It has not recorded any new cases over the last 24 hours.

