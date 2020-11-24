The Queensland border will open to all of New South Wales, including Sydney, from December 1

Getty Images

The Queensland border will open to travellers from Sydney from December 1.

It will also open to Victorians, as long as the state does not record any additional cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“I think it’s great news in the lead-up to Christmas, but once again, that timely reminder for everybody: we need to make sure that we continue to keep up our social distancing,” said Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

And there it is: Sydney residents can travel to Queensland from December 1.

In a press conference on Tuesday morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced that Queensland’s borders would open.

“[Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young] is now satisfied that they have reached the over-28 days, so can I say to New South Wales: we welcome you to Queensland from 1 December.”

“I hope this is welcome news,” she added. “I think it’s great news in the lead-up to Christmas, but once again, that timely reminder for everybody: we need to make sure that we continue to keep up our social distancing.”

Victorians will also be allowed to enter the state without quarantine as long as the state does does not record a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

“So from the 1st of December, if all things are going well for Victoria tomorrow, both New South Wales and Victoria will be open for Queensland families to travel there, and vice versa,” the premier said.

Both Palaszczuk and deputy premier Steven Miles hyped up the economic benefit for the state’s reopening.

“Our tourism and hospitality sectors have struggled while some of our traditional sectors like mining and agriculture have held up throughout the entire pandemic, and this is a chance for particularly our tourism and hospitality sectors to get more people back to work,” Miles said.

“Now is the time, if you live in NSW, come to Queensland, start planning that holiday,” said Palaszczuk. “We would love to have your business. It means jobs for Queenslanders.”

“And, as you know: Queensland, beautiful one day, perfect the next.”

