Queensland won't open its borders to Victoria and New South Wales until there is zero community transmission, the premier says

Queensland border closures (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state borders won’t be opening to New South Wales and Victoria until there is no more community transmission in those states

Palaszczuk also believes the restrictions in Victoria could last until Christmas.

“Let me make it very clear, we will always put Queenslanders first,” Palaszczuk said.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Queensland is standing firm on its border closures with Victoria and New South Wales.

At a press conference on Monday, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state won’t be opening its borders until there is no community transmission of the coronavirus in Victoria and New South Wales.

“Let me make it very clear, we will always put Queenslanders first,” she said. “We will put the safety of Queenslanders first and … we do not have any intentions of opening any borders while there is community transmission active in Victoria and in New South Wales.”

Palaszczuk added that restrictions in Victoria could extend until the summer holidays.

“I think we’re going to continue to see restrictions in Victoria, I think it’s up until around Christmas time,” she said. “That’s very unfortunate for people living down there but it’s a serious situation, you only have to look at what’s happening around the world and we definitely don’t want to see that here.”

The state initially closed its borders to Victoria, before later adding New South Wales and the ACT to its list.

“We’ve seen that Victoria is not getting better and we’re not going to wait for NSW to get worse,” Palaszczuk said at a press conference earlier in August. “We cannot risk a second wave – we have to act decisively.”

On Monday, Queensland reported zero new coronavirus cases and eight active cases. “I do want to congratulate every single Queenslander for the great job that you’re doing because if it wasn’t for our collective effort, this would not be happening,” Palaszczuk added.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.