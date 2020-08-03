The Queensland government is offering a $150 million 'rescue package' for universities affected by the coronavirus

The University of Queensland/ Facebook University of Queensland

The Queensland government is offering a $150 million rescue package for universities in the state that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The loans will be available to universities from the Gold Coast to Cairns.

State Development Minister Kate Jones said while universities are a federal government responsibility, it has “dropped the ball” on supporting them.

State premier Annastacia Palaszczuk unveiled a $150 million ‘rescue package’ for universities affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes as the universities sector predicts more than $1 billion in losses in 2020, with up to 4,000 jobs at risk.

Universities from the Gold Coast to Cairns will be able to apply for funding, which is designed to protect jobs and support cash flow.

“Funds will be recouped by the government through a repayment program over the next five years,” Palaszczuk said in a statement. “Our universities can access the loan funds so they can continue to employ staff, maintain vital on-going research projects and to keep educating local students.”

Last year nearly 60,000 international students enrolled in a Queensland university, which added nearly $3 billion to the local economy.

The support package was created in consultation with Queensland’s vice-chancellors, but State Development Minister Kate Jones said universities are the responsibility of the federal government.

In a statement, Jones said the federal government has “dropped the ball” in terms of supporting universities.

“For months, our universities have been crying out for support. These cries have fallen on deaf ears,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to pick up some of the slack to safeguard the thousands of jobs that are at risk if our universities fail.”

This announcement comes after the state government’s $10 million support to the state’s international education sector – a “rapidly growing” sector in Queensland prior to COVID, Jones added.

In June, modelling from Universities Australia estimated that Australian universities could lose $16 billion by 2023 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, Andrew Norton, Professor in the Practice of Higher Education Policy at Australian National University, told Business Insider Australia the major reason universities are in financial trouble is because of the decline in international student numbers.

However, he doesn’t believe there should be a general bailout for universities.

“That would set a bad precedent by encouraging risky behaviour in the belief that governments would ultimately cover the losses,” he said. “However, I believe a more strategic investment in current research projects could be valuable, to ensure that they are not abandoned with consequent loss of the time and money already invested.”

