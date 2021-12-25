The Queen will honor Prince Philip with a treasured photograph and a special brooch in an unusually personal Christmas message

The Queen with a framed photo of herself and the late Duke of Edinburgh looking at each other fondly at their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007. Victoria Jones/Pool via AP

The Queen will mark her first Christmas without Prince Philip with a special tribute.

She will devote a “particularly personal” annual Christmas message to her late husband.

The Queen will wear the same brooch she wore for a honeymoon photoshoot with Prince Philip in 1947.

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II is expected to deliver an unusually personal Christmas message this year, honoring her late husband Prince Philip by appearing with a treasured photograph and wearing a special brooch.

Pictures released by Buckingham Palace ahead of her annual message to the British people show a framed photo of herself and the late Duke of Edinburgh looking at each other fondly during their diamond wedding anniversary in 2007, according to BBC.

To record the message, the Queen wore a red embossed wool shift dress, made by her friend and designer Angela Kelly, the Telegraph reported.

The 95-year-old monarch also wore the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch as in the photograph, which she also wore at her honeymoon photoshoot in the Broadlands in 1947.

It was reportedly given to her as a gift in 1946, and is part of her cherished collection. She’s worn it on several occasions such as overseas visits and in portraits with her children when they were young.

The brooch is placed on her right this time, unlike in previous appearances where it has been pinned to the left. While this wasn’t done for a specific reason, according to the Telegraph, fans of the royal will likely wonder whether it’s a reference to the loss of her husband, as some widows move their wedding ring to the right hand.

The Queen and her husband, who was the longest-serving British consort in history, were married for 73 years. A service of thanksgiving for the prince will take place at Westminster Abbey, London in the spring of 2022.

Christmas 2021 marks the Queen’s first Christmas without Prince Philip since he passed away at the age of 99 on April 9.

Her speech this year is said to be “particularly personal,” the Telegraph said, citing a source.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will be staying with the Queen at Windsor Castle during the festive period after she canceled plans to travel to her Sandringham estate for the holidays.

Her Christmas message will be broadcast on December 25 at 3 p.m. UK time as is tradition.