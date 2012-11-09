The Queens-Midtown Tunnel will reopen tomorrow, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced via Twitter:



Once it opens, the only tunnel still closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy will be the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, better known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, connecting lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.

