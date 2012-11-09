The Queens-Midtown Tunnel will reopen tomorrow, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced via Twitter:
BREAKING: #Queens–#Midtown Tunnel to reopen to public FRIDAY #recovery
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 8, 2012
Once it opens, the only tunnel still closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy will be the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, better known as the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, connecting lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.
SEE MORE: NYC’s L Train Tunnel Is Finally Dry, But No Service Yet
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.