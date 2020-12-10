Max Mumby/Getty Images, Paul Hackett – WPA Pool/Getty Images Mike and Zara Tindall are expecting their third child.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall announced the news via The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby podcast, saying: “It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week – third Tindall on its way.”

The couple have two daughters together: Mia Grace Tindall, born in 2014; and Lena Elizabeth Tindall, born in 2018.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news, telling Insider: “Her Majesty The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware of the news and are delighted.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall is pregnant with her third child, her husband Mike Tindall has announced.

Mike, a 42-year-old former professional rugby player, shared the news via a podcast.

“It’s been a good week for me, had a little scan last week â€” third Tindall on its way,” Mike said during an appearance on the The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

The Queen’s grandson-in-law also said he would like if the baby was a boy, since the couple already have two children who are both girls.

“I’ll love it whether a boy or a girl â€” but please be a boy,” he said.

Zara and Mike welcomed their daughters Mia Grace Tindall and Lena Elizabeth Tindall in 2014 and 2018 respectively. Their third baby â€” whose due date is not clear at this time â€” will be 21st in line to the British throne, and the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the news to Insider.

“Her Majesty The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are aware of the news and are delighted,” the spokesperson said.

Zara, 39, is a non-working member of the royal family, although she still attends official engagements alongside the family. She is the daughter of Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips. At the time of her birth she was sixth in the line of succession to the throne, however now she is 18th in line.

Buckingham Palace announced in September that Zara’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, is pregnant with her first child, due to arrive in early 2021.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.