The hidden meaning behind 9 interior design moments in 'The Queen's Gambit'

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.”

The hit limited series released on Netflix follows the story of chess prodigy Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Beth travels around the world playing in tournaments and competitions.

Throughout the series, mesmerising backdrops surround Beth’s captivating chess matches.

Some of these backdrops have hidden meanings that viewers might have missed.

“The Queen’s Gambit” is much more than a story about a prodigy chess player â€” it’s about breaking gender norms, iconic fashion trends, and stunning cinematography.

But another binge-worthy element is the series’ backdrops.

From a flower-filled bathroom in Mexico to a Soviet-inspired hall in Russia, the show’s production designer, Uli Hanisch, and set decorator, Sabine Schaaf, use design to capture the culture and style of the 1960s.

“For each city, we thought about what the biggest clichÃ© would be to let you know where you are,” Hanisch told Architectural Digest.

As Beth Harmon (Anya Taylor-Joy) enthralls viewers with her striking chess abilities, the audience is also enraptured by the stunning set design. Here are nine interior design moments from the show that have a deeper meaning.

Alma Wheatley’s home isn’t just a mid-century maximalist oasis. It’s a reflection of her imperfect life.

Netflix Beth Harmon takes in her new home upon arrival.

Early in the series, Beth Harmon moves from the Methuen Home orphanage to a new home in Lexington, Kentucky, owned by her adoptive parents, Alma and Allston Wheatley.

When Beth steps inside, she’s met with quite the interior design spectacle.

The Wheatleys’ home is filled with mid-century modern pieces, ruffled curtains, and floral wallpaper that today could be considered “grandmillennial.” A relatively new term, the style is what’s “considered by mainstream culture to be ‘stuffy’ or ‘outdated,'” per House Beautiful.

Patterns are layered on patterns in the Wheatleys’ home – in the living room alone there are at least seven different patterns – and kitschy knick-knacks fill each space. From a mid-century modern starburst clock to a cat ceramic, this clash is what helps production designer Uli Hanisch highlight Alma’s imperfect life.

“Mrs. Wheatley is caught up in a strange marriage to a strange man, and she’s trying to build up a façade of a happy home,” Hanisch told Curbed. “She’s using catalogues to create something perfect, but really it’s ugly and questionable in terms of style.”

Beth Harmon explores her new bedroom, which is an explosion of different patterns. This room is the first indicator that it will take time for Beth and her adoptive mother to bond.

Netflix Beth poses for a photograph in her bedroom. Floral sheets clash with plaid wallpaper.

The Wheatleys’ eccentric design choices continue into Beth’s new bedroom, which is filled with tassels, floral patterns, lace, and plaid.

It’s clear that Alma had envisioned a girly-girl for her future daughter, far different than the serious chess-obsessed Beth.

The bedroom creates a visual barrier between Beth and her new adoptive mother. It’s an indicator that they’re different, hence why it takes so much time and bonding for them to understand each other.

The patterns in Beth’s room are intentional and create a feeling of being trapped.

Netflix Beth Harmon’s bedroom is filled with plaid and patterns.

Beyond the barrier between Beth and Alma, Beth’s room features a plaid wallpaper and a canopy bed.

Hanisch told Curbed that these choices were intentional.

“You have this creature with strange red hair, and she’s like a super smart animal caged inside a powdery marshmallow box,” he said.

Insider’s Kim Renfro noticed after Alma’s death, Beth is mesmerised by a Rosa Bonheur print of a lone horse.

Netflix A painting in Alma’s home features a lone horse.

Earlier in the series, Alma mentioned to Beth that she has a handful of Rosa Bonheur prints around the house.

Bonheur was a talented and successful French artist in a male-dominated space, which parallel’s Beth’s success in the male-dominated chess world. One of Bonheur’s most famous paintings, “The Horse Fair,” features more than a dozen men and horses.

“It’s interesting that, of all the Bonheur prints, this image of a single horse is the one Beth notices after Alma’s death. There’s a link between the solitude of the horse Beth sees, and how it contrasts with the lively image of many animals and people altogether in Bonheur’s ‘The Horse Fair,'” Renfro writes.

When Beth looks at the painting she sees and feels a sense of loneliness, which is a feeling she hasn’t felt in a long time.

In an iconic design scene, Beth rips down the curtains, foreshadowing her approaching transition.

Netflix In episode six, Beth tears down the curtains.

After Alma’s untimely death, Beth decides to give the home a modern upgrade.

She packs away much of the home Alma has created. Picture frames and kitschy decor get stored in cardboard boxes.

Then Beth tears down the curtains that connect the foyer to the living room and heads to Modern Living where she picks out items to give her home an upgrade.

This transformation foreshadows Beth’s approaching transformation and battle with addiction.

The updated home’s colour scheme could be another gesture to Alma.

Phil Bray/Netflix She chooses furniture with tapered legs and walnut finishes, both of which were popular mid-century modern styles at the time.

As Insider’s Kim Renfro spotted, during Beth’s bender, Beth wears the exact reversal of an outfit Alma wore earlier in the series.

The outfit consists of a pastel blue and blush pink, which are the same colours Beth uses to remodel the home.

This home makeover is a chance for viewers to see Beth’s style outside of her fashion, and this colour combination is perhaps another nod to her mother.

Beth uses dark teal to tie the room together just like Alma did, though instead of frilly curtains, the colour is now found on a lampshade, rug, and velvet couch.

She also adds a blush pink geometric wallpaper to the walls.

As Beth starts playing in larger tournaments, she travels to hotels around the world. This gave set designers a chance to vary decor and embed some hidden meanings.

Phil Bray/Netflix Beth and Benny Watts compete in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Beth gets to travel around the world in “The Queen’s Gambit,” and throughout her journey, she immerses herself in the different styles of the 1960s.

In an interview with Curbed, Hanisch reveals that each hotel has completely different colour schemes in order to differentiate between destinations.

Las Vegas was turquoise and gold, Paris was pale blue, Mexico was red, and Moscow, Russia, was fittingly filled with blacks and whites – likely a nod to Beth’s final and most important chess match.

In Las Vegas, Beth competes in the US Open against a glitzy backdrop and stays in a hotel with chess references.

Netflix Beth and Alma in their Las Vegas hotel room.

Beth’s outfits throughout the series constantly reference chess. She adorns checkered and plaid dresses, coats, and shirts throughout the series.

In the hotel rooms, we see a similar chess reference.

Wallpapers, bedsheets, and decor, like the hotel in Las Vegas, were intentionally chosen for their similarity to a chessboard, according to Netflix.

Beth’s Parisian hotel is “pompous,” and behind her bed is a painting with a special meaning.

Netflix

The Parisian hotel features Art Nouveau design, which was popular across Paris in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Hanisch told Curbed he wanted Beth’s Paris room to feel as “pompous as possible.” He designed the set with luxury linens, wallpaper, china, and luxe furniture.

But behind the luxurious bed is a mid-century modern painting of the female form.

“Beth is becoming a grown-up, independent lady, and we didn’t want her to be surrounded by paintings of boring men. We gave her the company of other strong women,” Hanisch told Curbed.

When Beth heads to Moscow, Russia, for her final tournament in the series, she stays and plays in a Soviet-inspired hotel that’s transformed into a ‘temple of chess.’

Netflix A scene from the final episode of ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’

As Hoeller reports, the tournament takes place in Berlin’s Old City Hall, in the Baerensaal, or Bear Chamber. The hall is made of floor-to-ceiling marble and 62-foot ceilings.

Hanisch aimed to transform the scene into “a temple to chess,” per Curbed.

This is the only tournament throughout the series where onlookers are watching Beth from an elevated point-of-view. That, combined with the black-and-white colour pallet, makes viewers feel as though they themselves are watching a chess match inside a chess match.

Just like the room around her, however, Beth also wears blacks and whites to reflect the pieces in the game and her control over them. In the end, she wears an all-white outfit, which the show’s costume designer Gabriele Binder said was intentional.

“The idea, of course, is to convey that she is now the queen on the chessboard and the chessboard itself is the world,” Bindel said in an interview with Vogue.

