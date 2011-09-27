Queens Councilman: Wall Street Protestors Need To Find Jobs

It looks like the protestors on Wall Street are more committed than some of their critics initially thought, because despite mass arrests and alleged police brutality, they maintain that they’ll continue demonstrating for an undetermined amount of time.



And according to NY1 (via Gothamist), that has at least one local politician wondering why they don’t have anything else to do with their time. Here’s Queens Councilman Peter Vallone sharing his opinion on the topic:

“You certainly cannot take over a New York City street. That is a serious situation. We have emergency vehicles to get through, people have actually jobs to get to, unlike these protestors, apparently,” said Vallone. “And the police have every right to use the force that they deem necessary to arrest if people aren’t cooperating.”

Tell us how you really feel, Councilman.

