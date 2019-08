The wait for weekend brunch at NYC restaurant Queens Comfort can reach up to two hours.

What makes the wait worthwhile? The restaurant’s creative and unique doughnuts.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

