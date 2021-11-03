Queen Elizabeth wore a neon green dress and a butterfly brooch with a special hidden meaning during a speech to world leaders

Queen Elizabeth II gave a virtual speech at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

The Queen paid tribute to the late Prince Philip with a butterfly brooch at a virtual appearance.

Her Majesty’s brooch was reportedly a wedding gift from the Dowager Countess of Onslow.

There was also a photo of Philip on Her Majesty’s desk.

Queen Elizabeth II wore a neon green dress and a brooch with a hidden meaning for a virtual speech at the United Nations climate summit.

The 95-year-old monarch wore a butterfly-shaped diamond and ruby brooch which was a wedding present from the Dowager Countess of Onslow, Harper’s Bazaar reports. Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip tied the knot on November 20, 1947, at Westminster Abbey.

It’s likely that Her Majesty wore the brooch to honor her husband, who died on April 9 at the age of 99.

During her speech, the Queen said addressing climate change is “a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh.”

She added that it was “a source of great pride” to witness her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William continuing the work that Philip started.

Prince Charle, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, and the Duchess of Cambridge watched Her Majesty’s speech in person at the conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

A framed photo of Prince Philip surrounded by butterflies can be seen on Her Majesty’s desk. The photo is from the Queen’s private collection and was taken in Mexico in 1988, The Mirror reports.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.