The Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles, months after reportedly letting ‘it be known’ that she wanted him to keep them

Months before Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles on Thursday, the Queen reportedly said that she wanted him to keep them.

According to an August report from The Times of London, a senior military source told newspaper that “The Queen has let it be known to the regiment that she wants the Duke of York to remain as colonel.”

The source added that “the feeling is that nobody wants to do anything that could cause upset to the colonel-in-chief.”

Prince Andrew’s honorary military titles included colonel of the Grenadier Guards, honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth, colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment, and royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, among others, according to The Guardian.

The decision comes months after a senior military source told The Times that allowing Prince Andrew to remain colonel of the Grenadier Guards had created a “very difficult, unsatisfactory situation.”

“His position is not tenable or viable,” the source added. “How can you have a colonel who can’t perform the role?” “For the brief time he was in post, he was a good colonel, but the feeling across the regiment is that it’s not appropriate to retain him. You can’t have a colonel who can’t do public duties.” In August 2021, Virginia Giuffre Roberts filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault. She alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17. Prince Andrew filed a motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit, aruging that a 2009 settlement between her and Epstein from an earlier lawsuit protected him from future lawsuits. On Wednesday, US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said the duke’s motion to dismiss Giuffre’s lawsuit was “denied in all respects.”