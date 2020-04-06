The Queen's coronavirus broadcast was only her 4th special address to the nation in 68 years. Here's every one of them.

BBC One, YouTube The Queen spoke to the nation about the coronavirus.

The Queen spoke about the coronavirus pandemic during a televised broadcast to the UK and the Commonwealth on Sunday night.

In the speech, which was filmed at Windsor Castle, Her Majesty thanked the public for staying home, assuring them that “we will meet again.”

It is extremely rare for the Queen to address the nation – she has previously only done so for special celebrations such as Christmas Day and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

This is the fourth previously unscheduled speech of this kind delivered during the monarch’s 68 years as Queen. She previously spoke to the nation after the deaths of Princess Diana and the Queen Mother.

Insider has gathered quotes and images from every one of the Queen’s special addresses.

Her Majesty addressed the Gulf War in a televised broadcast from Buckingham Palace in 1991.

“As a nation, we are rightly proud of our armed forces. That pride has been fully justified by their conduct in the Gulf war so far,” Her Majesty said in a speech to the nation in 1991.

“As they, with our allies, face a fresh and yet sterner challenge, I hope that we can unite, and pray that their success will be as swift as it is certain and that it may be achieved with as small a cost in human life and suffering as possible.

“Then may the true reward of their courage be granted – a just and lasting peace,” the monarch added.

The monarch made her most personal speech yet after the passing of Princess Diana in 1997.

After the Queen failed to make an initial statement following the death of Princess Diana in 1997, she finally made a televised broadcast a day before her funeral.

Set against the backdrop of grieving members of the public who had come to pay their respects at Buckingham Palace, Her Majesty said: “We’ve all been trying in our own ways to cope. It is not easy to express a sense of loss, since the initial shock is often succeeded by a mixture of other feelings – disbelief, incomprehension, anger.”

“We have all felt those emotions in these last few days. So what I say to you now as your Queen and a grandmother, I say from my heart,” she added.

“First, I want to pay tribute to Diana myself. She was an exceptional and gifted human being. In good times and bad, she never lost the capacity to smile and laugh, nor to inspire others with her warmth and kindness.”

Her Majesty, who rarely discusses personal family matters, added that “we have all been trying to help William and Harry come to terms with the devastating loss.”

The Queen made another mournful tribute after the death of the Queen Mother in 2002.

The monarch spoke to the British public in April 2002, just a week after her mother passed away, and a day before her funeral.

Like she did in Princess Diana’s broadcast, the Queen demonstrated mourning by dressing in black.

“Ever since my beloved mother died over a week ago, I have been deeply moved by the outpouring of affection that has accompanied her death,” the Queen said.

“My family and I always knew what she meant for the people of this country and the special place she occupied in the hearts of so many here, in the Commonwealth and other parts of the world.

“But the extent of the tribute that huge numbers of you have paid my mother in the last few days has been overwhelming. I have drawn great comfort in so many individual acts of kindness and respect,” she added.

In her latest speech, the Queen paid tribute to NHS workers and thanked the public for staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Queen spoke from Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, where she is currently self-isolating with Prince Philip.

“I want to thank everyone on the NHS front line, as well as care workers and those carrying out essential roles, who selflessly continue their day-to-day duties outside the home in support of us all,” the Queen said.

“I’m sure the nation will join me in assuring you that what you do is appreciated, and every hour of your hard work brings us closer to a return to more normal times.”

“I also want to thank those of you who are staying at home, thereby helping to protect the vulnerable, and sparing many families the pain already felt by those who have lost loved ones. Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”

She added: “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again. But for now, I send my thanks and warmest good wishes to you all.”

