Queen Elizabeth II announces Camilla as future ‘Queen’ when Prince Charles takes the throne

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, visits The International School at Park City on November 3, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Chris Jackson – Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth said she wants the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as “Queen Camilla” in the future.

“It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort,” she said.

The Queen is celebrating 70 years on the throne this weekend.

Queen Elizabeth II wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as “Queen” when Prince Charles takes the throne, she announced on Saturday.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen said in a statement released on the eve of her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years since she ascended the throne in 1952.

It was previously unclear if Camilla would receive the title of “Queen” when Charles — who is next in the line of succession — one day becomes King.

According to People, a press release shared on the day of Charles and Camilla’s engagement addressed the issue, saying: “It is intended that Mrs Parker Bowles should use the title HRH The Princess Consort when The Prince of Wales accedes to The Throne.” The press release, from February 10, 2005, no longer appears on the Prince of Wales’ official website, however it is available to view via The Wayback Machine at the time of writing.

Camilla and Charles married on April 9, 2005, at Windsor Castle. After marrying Charles, Camilla received her title of Duchess of Cornwall.

As a working royal, the Duchess of Cornwall is a patron or resident of over 90 charities with a focus on “health, literacy, supporting those in need; the elderly, victims of rape and sexual abuse and domestic violence, empowering women; food; animals, dance and heritage and the arts,” according to her official website.

Representatives for Clarence House and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

