The Queen is transforming her Sandringham residence into a drive-in movie theatre

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images, Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The Queen spends every Christmas break at Sandringham in Norfolk.

The Queen’s Sandringham estate is being turned into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.

Royal fans can relax in the grounds of the residence where the monarch spends Christmas every year, watching movies like “Moana,” “Grease,” and “1917.”

Tickets cost £32.50 ($US43) per car.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Queen Elizabeth is hosting movie nights at one of her royal residences.

Her Majesty’s Sandringham estate, where the royal family spend Christmas each year, is being transformed into a drive-in movie theatre later this month.

Royal fans can enjoy movies films like “Rocketman” and “The Greatest Showman” on the 20,000-acre estate in Norfolk, England. Tickets cost Â£32.50 ($US43) per car.

The estate is currently not in use by the Queen, who is spending her summer vacation at Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Here’s the full schedule for the month of September.

Friday, September 25:

“1917” at 5 p.m.

“Rocketman” at 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 26:

“Toy Story” at 1 p.m.

“The Greatest Showman” at 5 p.m.

“A Star is Born” at 9 p.m.

Sunday, September 27:

“Moana” at 1 p.m.

“Grease” at 5 p.m.

“A Star is Born” at 9 p.m.

Read more:

The Queen has a ‘corgi graveyard’ at her royal Sandringham Estate, where royal pets have been buried since 1887

How the Queen’s summer vacation at Balmoral Castle will be completely different to previous years

Meghan Markle is taking legal action against the paparazzi who followed her and Archie after taking photos through the fence of their home

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.