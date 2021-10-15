The Queen says she is irritated by leaders who ‘talk, but they don’t do’ on climate issues

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening ceremony of the sixth session of the Senedd at The Senedd on October 14, 2021 in Cardiff, Wales. Jacob King-WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Queen said she’s irritated by those who “talk, but they don’t do” when it comes to climate.

She spoke privately to the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, Welsh parliament’s presiding officer.

The comments were made ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference in October.

The Queen said that she is irritated with world leaders who are all talk but take no action with climate matters, according to Mail Online.

The Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English reports that the 95-year-old made the comment during a private conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the Welsh parliament’s presiding officer, during a trip to Cardiff for the opening of the Senedd, the Welsh parliament, on Wednesday. Parts of the conversation could be overheard during a livestream of the event, the publication added.

The publication also reports that, while parts of the clip are inaudible, she is believed to have said: “I’ve been hearing all about COP… I still don’t know who’s coming,” during a video clip of their conversation that was shared in the article.

In a second clip, she appears to say: “It’s very irritating when they talk, but they don’t do,” to which the duchess nods in agreement and Jones says: “Exactly, it’s a time for doing.”

The comments were made ahead of COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, taking place in Glasgow at the end of October.

Business Insider previously reported that 20,000 accredited delegates, including US President Joe Biden, will attend the event, which was established in 1995. It sees national governments from across the globe have come together “to negotiate deals that will provide a worldwide strategy for combatting climate change.”

The Queen is expected to attend a diplomatic reception at the summit alongside the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Sky News reports.

On Thursday, Prince William also criticized billionaires for engaging in space tourism rather than repairing the damage caused by excess carbon emissions.

Speaking to BBC Newscast’s Adam Fleming, the 39-year-old said: “The idea the space race is on at the moment, we’ve seen everyone trying to get space tourism going – it’s the idea that we need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.”

Ahead of announcing the five winners of his $US1 ($AU1) million Earthshot Prize for climate champions, he added that he has “absolutely no interest” in taking part in the so-called space race and is focused on preserving the earth for younger generations.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.