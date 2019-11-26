The Queen reportedly cancelled Prince Andrew's 60th birthday party in the wake of his controversial interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Prince Andrew announced on Wednesday that he will step away from his public royal duties.

The Queen has cancelled a party she planned to host for Prince Andrew’s birthday, and will instead host a small family dinner, according to a report from The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, Richard Kerbaj and Tom Harper.

Prince Andrew will turn 60 on February 19, 2020.

Sunday’s report of the Queen’s move to cancel the prince’sbirthday celebration comes as the Duke of York prepares to step down from his charity affiliations following his highly scrutinised interview with “BBC Newsnight,” which aired on November 16.

In days following Prince Andrew’s interview with “BBC Newsnight,” where he downplayed the severity of his friendship with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, dozens of businesses and charities distanced themselves from the duke.

The Queen reportedly did not give her approval for Prince Andrew’s ‘Newsnight’ interview

A separate article from The Sunday Times, published November 17, reported that Prince Andrew’s press advisor, Jason Stein, quit his job at Buckingham Palace two weeks before the duke went on “BBC Newsnight” to talk about his friendship with Epstein.

Insider cited reporting from The Sunday Times, which said Stein urged the Duke of York to avoid accepting the request to open up about his history with Epstein on “Newsnight.”

According to Sunday’s report, the Queen did not grant her approval for her son’s TV appearance. The Sunday Times’ most recent report also describes the Queen as being “privately supportive” of Prince Andrew but “deeply frustrated” that the scandal is taking attention away from the royal family’s duties and work.

AP Images Prince Andrew is the third child of the Queen and Prince Philip.

The duke’s presence in the royal family appears to be dwindling at a ‘rapid’ pace

The Sunday Times cited an unnamed source from Buckingham Palace as saying that the duke will keep his military affiliations for the time being, though he won’t participate in events.

Penny Junor, a journalist and author who covers the royal family, was quoted telling The Sunday Times that Prince Andrew is “absolutely finished,” adding: “If Andrew is no longer representing or supporting the monarch in any capacity, or doing good charitably, what’s the point of him?”

The Sunday Times reported that more than 20 charities have already severed ties with Prince Andrew, and that the duke is expected to resign from more than 160 organisations in the coming days.

A separate report from The Sunday Times’ Roya Nikkhah, Nicholas Hellen, and Tony Allen‑Mills that cited an unnamed source close to Prince Andrew said the duke hopes to transfer many of his royal duties to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

In a phone call, a Buckingham Palace communications official told Insider that the palace had no comment to offer regarding reports of the Queen cancelling the prince’s birthday party and his dwindling involvement in the royal family.

On Wednesday, following public scrutiny of his on-air appearance, the prince announced that he would step down from his royal duties

The Royal Family’s official Twitter account shared the official statement from the Duke of York on Wednesday in a tweet, where Prince Andrew announced his resignation from public royal duties. In the statement, the prince also hinted that he would cooperate with FBI investigations.

A statement by His Royal Highness The Duke of York KG. pic.twitter.com/LfMFwMyhcb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 20, 2019

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives,” the Duke of York wrote in the statement.

When reached by phone following the duke’s announcement on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Office of the Duke of York told Insider that “the statement speaks for itself.”

Buckingham Palace has denied claims that the prince was “forced out” of the royal family. A spokesperson told Insider’s Mikhaila Friel that Prince Andrew’s choice to step away from public royal duties was a “personal decision,” saying: “The Duke of York had discussions with The Queen, The Prince of Wales, and other family members.”

In his ‘Newsnight’ interview, Prince Andrew made excuses for his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

In the interview, Prince Andrew claimed that a now-infamous photo taken of him with his hand around the waist of Virginia Roberts Giuffre was fake.

Giuffre said in a 2015 defamation case that Jeffrey Epstein made her have sex with Prince Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein’s private island in the Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17 years old.

Giuffre also alleged that she had been “procured for sexual activities” by Ghislaine Maxwell, who was a close friend to both Epstein and the prince.

The Duke of York gave two alibis in his “BBC Newsnight” interview. First, he said he couldn’t have been involved in the alleged sexual encounter because he was unable to sweat at the time. Then, he said in the interview that on the night Giuffre alleged she and Prince Andrew had dinner, partied at a club in London called Tramp, and later had sex, that he was at home with his daughters, Beatrice and Eugenie.

After the interview, the British press labelled it a “car crash.”

Charlie Proctor, editor of the Royal Central website, which reports on the British monarchy, tweeted on Saturday: “I expected a train wreck. That was a plane crashing into an oil tanker, causing a tsunami, triggering a nuclear explosion-level bad.”

