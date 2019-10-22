The Queen and Prince William are reportedly worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images, Chris Jackson/Getty Images, Michelle Spataria/AFP via Getty Images The Queen and Duke of Cambridge are reportedly among those to show concern for Prince Harry and Meghan after their documentary aired.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, and other members of the royal family are reportedly concerned for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after they emotionally spoke about their struggles with royal life.

In a new ITV documentary that aired on Sunday, the couple spoke about the impact the media scrutiny is having on their mental health, with Markle saying: “Not many people have asked if I’m OK.”



Prince William is said to not only be worried for the couple, but angry at his brother for using the documentary to confirm that there’s a rift between them.

A “well placed source” told the BBC that William is “furious with his brother about the interview,” in which he said the siblings are “on different paths at the moment.”

However, another palace source told the publication that “this was not his understanding of the prince’s mood.”

“Instead the official suggested a mood of concern, for the safety of the couple,” the report reads.

Another source spoke on behalf of the Queen and Prince Charles, the Express reports.

“I know that the Prince of Wales has several times reached out to Meghan,” the source said. “They get on and share a love of music too. I know he invited her to a preview of an exhibition at the palace.

“The Queen has been a source of strength too and invited them both to Balmoral where family problems are usually aired.”

The interviews in the documentary, “Harry and Meghan: An African Journey,” have been considered their most candid and emotional yet. While Markle admitted her friends warned her not to date Harry “because the British tabloids will destroy your life,” Harry said he blames the media for his mother’s death.

“I will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum,” he said.

