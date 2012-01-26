The Sad Tale Of The Largest House In America Just Debuted At Sundance

Photo: floridalakefront.com

A few months ago we told you about Versailles, the unfinished shell of a mansion in Windermere, Florida, which was to be the largest home in America.The 90,000-square-foot, 13-bedroom home is currently on the market for $75 million, as is, or $100 million finished.



Owners David and Jackie Siegel got as far as the walls before the real estate bubble burst and they were stuck with a home they simply could no longer afford, according to Newser (via Curbed).

Now the mansion is the subject of an independent film that premiered the first night of the Sundance Film Festival. “The Queen of Versailles,” directed by Lauren Greenfield, documents the Floridian Versailles, from conception to collapse, and the havoc it wreaked on the family.

Siegel is currently suing both the filmmaker and Sundance, saying the promotional materials for the film are defamatory, Newser says.

