The Sad Tale Of The Largest House In America Just Debuted At Sundance

A few months ago we told you about Versailles, the unfinished shell of a mansion in Windermere, Florida, which was to be the largest home in America.The 90,000-square-foot, 13-bedroom home is currently on the market for $75 million, as is, or $100 million finished.

Owners David and Jackie Siegel got as far as the walls before the real estate bubble burst and they were stuck with a home they simply could no longer afford, according to Newser (via Curbed).

Now the mansion is the subject of an independent film that premiered the first night of the Sundance Film Festival. “The Queen of Versailles,” directed by Lauren Greenfield, documents the Floridian Versailles, from conception to collapse, and the havoc it wreaked on the family.

Siegel is currently suing both the filmmaker and Sundance, saying the promotional materials for the film are defamatory, Newser says.

At 90,000 square feet, Versailles, if it's ever completed, will be the largest home in America.

Unfortunately right now, it's still a gigantic construction pit.

Here's a fairly optimistic artist's rendering.

Here's the home's main entrance. Even unfinished, it looks majestic.

The main hall contains not one, but two grand staircases.

Here's how it will presumably look when it's competed.

Of course, there's still a long way to go.

The stained glass dome is already in place. At 30 feet wide, it's an absolute masterpiece.

Eventually, this will be a dining room that seats 30.

And this will be a garage with room for 20 vehicles.

This is the view from the balcony. Not bad!

There's a boardwalk leading through the swampland towards the house.

Eventually, it hits the boathouse (also incomplete).

Someday, this will be a bowling alley.

And if things go according to plan, this will be the children's playroom.

This unfinished room will be a children's theatre and computer room. It's larger than some people's houses.

Here's what the yard looks like, today.

There's a swimming pool, but you probably don't want to take a dip in it yet.

Here's what the indoor relaxation pool currently looks like.

A far cry from the final plan.

Just so you can understand how immense this mansion is, here's the bird's eye view.

Here's a clip about the movie and premiere at Sundance:

