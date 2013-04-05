'Game of Thrones' Star Says She Has Less Than $5 To Her Name

Lena Headey may play royalty as the cunning Queen Cersei on HBO’s hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ but her reality is far different.



Headey claims she has less than $5 in her bank account, according court documents obtained by TMZ. The news came to light as she battles her ex-husband, Peter Loughran, for a stake in the couple’s $46,000 tax refund from 2011.

Loughran filed a claim for half of the refund, but Headey says she needs $6,000 of that refund just to make ends meet. She has primary custody of their two-year-old son.

There are no official estimates of how much Headey earns from her role on ‘Game of Thrones,’ but the show has been wildly successful from the start and just kicked off its third season to record-breaking viewership. She’s been a series regular from the beginning.

The actress put her $1.35 million California mansion up for sale in May 2012. But it sold at that price in November, which is $450,000 less than what she paid for it in 2008, according to Huffington Post.

According to IMDB, the actress will appear in five upcoming movies in 2013, including 300: Rise of An Empire.

