The Queen Of England Just Used An iPad To Send Her First Tweet

In a visit to the Science Museum in London on Friday, the Queen of England sent her very first tweet.

The monarch has had a verified Twitter account for some time now, but this is the first tweet that she sent herself. It was sent to mark the opening of the Science Museum’s new “Information Age” exhibit about technology and the internet.

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R.

— BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) October 24, 2014

The Queen didn’t actually type the tweet, though. Instead it was prepared for her on an iPad at the Science Museum, and she tapped “Send” to post it to Twitter.

Here’s a photo of the man who actually typed the tweet and prepared the iPad for the Queen.

LOVE Chi who was in charge of the @BritishMonarchy iPad + “ones first tweet” pic.twitter.com/zJXwKIGxD6

— martha lane fox (@Marthalanefox) October 24, 2014

Baroness Lane-Fox of Soho also posted a behind-the-scenes photo on Instagram showing the Queen about to press “Send” on her royal tweet.

A photo posted by Martha (@marflf) on Oct 10, 2014 at 3:40am PDT

Queen Elizabeth II was previously the first monarch in the world to send an email, sending one during a visit to an army base in 1976.

