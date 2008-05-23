Queen Of Celebrity Media Bonnie Fuller Starting Website?

That’s the latest rumour, via Jeff Bercovici at Portfolio. Fuller stepped down as editorial director of American Media, owner of Star magazine among others, last week and since then she’s been coy about her next act. Last week it was television, and definitely in LA. This week its an online venture: A “women’s networking website.”



Fuller herself hasn’t helped narrow it down. Last week she told FishbowlNY her next venture “would definitely be in media,” and said it would be announced “shortly.”

An online venture would make some sense: two other magazine veterans, Brandon Holley and Tina Brown have launched or are launching their most recent acts online. More importantly, what made Fuller’s magazines (Glamour, US Weekly, Star) catnip for women (celebrity, celebrity, celebrity) is also a proven formula for success online. Just ask TMZ.com.

