The Queen's nephew David, Earl of Snowdon and his wife Serena are the second royal couple to announce they will divorce in the past week

Getty Images The Queen’s nephew, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife Serena have agreed to split up.

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon are the second royal couple to announce they are getting divorced in the past week.

A spokesperson for David Armstrong-Jones (nephew to the Queen) and Serena Armstrong-Jones told Insider that the split was amicable.

Last week the Queen’s eldest grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Kelly announced they had agreed to separate last year.

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have announced they are getting a divorce after 26 years of marriage.

The Queen’s nephew, David Armstrong-Jones (known professionally as David Linley), and his wife Serena Armstrong-Jones have “amicably agreed” to separate, according to a spokesperson for the couple.

“The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced,” the spokesperson told Insider.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The couple have been married for 26 years.

“They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family.”

Armstrong-Jones is the son of Princess Margaret and 21st in line to the throne. However, he is not considered a “working royal” as he does not carry out official engagements on behalf of the Queen.

The earl instead runs his own furniture and interior design company, Linley.

There was been no confirmation yet as to whether the Countess of Snowdon will formally retain her title after the divorce.

The earl and countess, who married in 1993 and have since welcomed two children, are the second couple in the royal family to announce their divorce since last week.

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Kelly separated last year, however, the couple only announced the news last week.

AP/Sang Tan Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly.

On Tuesday, February 11 a spokesperson for the couple told Insider that since Phillips (son to Princess Anne, and cousin to Prince Harry) is not a senior royal, “it was not felt necessary to formally announce their separation last year.”

“After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate,” the spokesperson added.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider.

