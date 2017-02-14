The Queen is going to open a GCHQ security centre that is designed to protect the UK from hackers

The Queen will officially open a centre on Tuesday that has been set up to protect the UK from hackers and cyber threats.

The 90-year-old monarch will be accompanied by the Duke of Edinburgh and government ministers as she is given a tour of the the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) at an undisclosed location in central London.

The facility is designed to act as an operational nerve centre for the whole of the UK. It is part of UK intelligence agency GCHQ, which is based in Cheltenham.

Those behind the centre — set up in October to protect government, business, the economy and the wider society — say that it will reduce the cyber security risk to the UK by improving its cyber security and cyber resilience.

Ciaran Martin, CEO of NCSC, said in a statement: “Our job is to make the UK the safest place to live and do business online.

“We will help secure our critical services, lead the response to the most serious incidents and improve the underlying security of the Internet through technological improvement and advice to citizens and organisations.

“We want to be at the centre of a new era of online opportunity and help people to feel as safe as possible when using technology to its fullest potential.”

The UK is currently facing about 60 serious cyber attacks a month, the NCSC told the BBC.

The royal party will be joined by Chancellor Phillip Hammond, Home Secretary Amber Rudd, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, Minister for the Cabinet Office Ben Gummer, and Minister of State for Digital and Culture Matt Hancock.

During the tour, the Queen will be shown demonstrations by NCSC staff of the UK’s past, present, and future cyber threats. The tour will finish with the Queen unveiling a commemorative plaque.

Last November, the government announced a five year National Cyber Security Strategy (NCSS), alongside £1.9 billion of investment.

Hammond said in a statement: “As Chancellor I know how significant our digital sector is for the UK economy — worth over £118 billion per year.

“This cutting-edge centre will cement our position as world leader in cyber security and work carried out here will ensure our country remains resilient to potential attacks.

“Britain is transforming its capabilities in cyber defence and deterrence. It’s crucial we take action now to defend ourselves and protect our economy.”

