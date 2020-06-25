Queen Letizia paired a $26 Zara dress with $68 shoes for a visit to the Canary Islands

- On Tuesday, Queen Letizia wore a summery look to take a tour of the Canary Islands.
- The Spanish royal was photographed in a sleeveless midi dress from Zara that was on sale for $US26 at the time of writing.
- She paired it with $US68 handmade espadrilles, gold earrings, and a statement cocktail ring.
Kate Middleton isn’t the only royal who loves wearing Zara.
On Tuesday, Queen Letizia of Spain was photographed taking a tour of the Canary Islands with her husband, King Felipe VI. For the occasion, the royal wore a $US26 sleeveless midi dress from Zara that was sold out at the time of writing.
She paired the textured green dress with $US68 handmade white espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena, gold earrings, and a $US102 gold-plated statement ring fromKaren Hallam.
King Felipe VI also looked casual in a blue button-down shirt, grey pants, and brown shoes.
Since the restrictions are starting to lift in Spain, Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI have been participating in royal engagements again.
It’s no secret that Queen Letizia is a fan of wearing affordable clothing
Just a few weeks ago, on June 8, the royal wore a white Carolina Herrera suit and a $US30 brown polka dot cami from Mango for an appearance in Madrid.
