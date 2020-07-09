Queen Letizia rewore a $26 Zara top from 2018 during her royal tour of Spain

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia is a fan of Zara and other affordable brands.

On Tuesday, Queen Letizia recycled a summery look from 2018.

The Spanish royal wore a $US26 Zara top that was sold out at the time of writing.

She paired it with a floral Sweet Matitos skirt and $US74 handmade wedges.

Queen Letizia is back to wearing Zara again.

Just like Kate Middleton and other royals, the Spanish queen loves to wear budget brands from time to time.

Queen Letizia wore her most recent affordable look on Tuesday for a visit to Cieza, Spain. The Spanish royal opted for a summery outfit that included a $US26 draped linen Zara top, which was sold out at the time of writing.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia wore a Zara top during a visit to Cieza, Spain, on Tuesday.

She paired the top with a floral Sweet Matitos skirt and $US74 handmade pink espadrilles from the Spanish brand Macarena.

King Felipe kept it simple in a blue Chambray shirt, khaki pants, and brown loafers.

This is the second time that Queen Letizia has been photographed in the outfit

In 2018, she wore the same Zara top and Sweet Matitos skirt for a lunch meeting with the President and First Lady of Haiti at the National Palace.

The only difference was that she paired it with pale-pink suede pumps from LODI and a white Felipe Prieto clutch.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Queen Letizia first wore the draped Zara top with the Sweet Matitos skirt in 2018.

Just a few weeks earlier, on June 23, Queen Letizia was photographed wearing another item from Zara.

During a royal tour of the Canary Islands, she was seen in a green sleeveless midi dress that was on sale for $US26 at the time of writing.

She wore the textured dress with handmade espadrilles from Macarena, the same Spanish brand she wore on Tuesday.

Borja Suarez / Reuters Queen Letizia wore a Zara dress during a tour of the Canary Islands in June.

