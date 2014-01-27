Queen Latifah Marries Gay Couples During Macklemore Performance At Grammys

Queen Latifah took the stage during Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ performance of “Same Love” at the 56th Annual Grammys to marry a 33 gay and straight couples.

Lewis told the New York Times the mass wedding “will be in our minds the ultimate statement of equality, that all the couples are entitled to the same exact thing.”

Madonna also joined in near the end of the performance and ceremony.

Watch the performance below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Here’s how it went down:

Macklemore came out on stage performing “Same Love.”

Near the end of the performance, Queen Latifah stepped out to join the couples in marriage.

Here’s the view from above of all the couples:

The ring exchange:

“By the power vested in me by the state of California, I now pronounce you a married couple!”

Everyone got really emotional.

Even singer Keith Urban was brought to tears.

And Madonna came out (with a cane) to serenade everyone with her song, “Open Your Heart.”

