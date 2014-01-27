Queen Latifah Marries Gay Couples During Macklemore Performance At Grammys

Kirsten Acuna

Queen Latifah took the stage during Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’ performance of “Same Love” at the 56th Annual Grammys to marry a 33 gay and straight couples.

Lewis told the New York Times the mass wedding “will be in our minds the ultimate statement of equality, that all the couples are entitled to the same exact thing.”

Madonna also joined in near the end of the performance and ceremony.

Watch the performance below:

Here’s how it went down:

Macklemore came out on stage performing “Same Love.”

Macklemore grammysKevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Near the end of the performance, Queen Latifah stepped out to join the couples in marriage.

Queen latifah grammysCBS / Grammys
Marriage grammysCBS / Grammys
Couples married grammysCBS / Grammys
Couples married grammysCBS / Grammys
Grammy couple marriedCBS / Grammys

Here’s the view from above of all the couples:

Couples grammysCBS / Grammys

The ring exchange:

Grammys couples getting married macklemore performance ring exchangeCBS / Grammys
Grammys couples getting married macklemore performance ring exchangeCBS / Grammys

“By the power vested in me by the state of California, I now pronounce you a married couple!”

Queen Latifah grammys marrying couplesCBS / Grammys

Everyone got really emotional.

Wedding grammysCBS / Grammys
Wedding grammysCBS / Grammys

Even singer Keith Urban was brought to tears.

Keith urban cry grammys gay marriage eventCBS / Grammys

And Madonna came out (with a cane) to serenade everyone with her song, “Open Your Heart.”

Madonna cane grammysREUTERS/Mario Anzuon

