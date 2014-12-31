Here Are The Tech Founders Named By The Queen In Her New Year's Honours List

The Queen’s New Year’s Honours List was released last night, which recognises over 1,000 people who have performed extraordinary service in 2014.

Among the actors like John Hurt and James Corden, there are three well-known names in UK tech on the list.

Richard Moross, CEO and cofounder of Moo

Moross, the CEO of London-based business card company Moo, is made an MBE for services to entrepreneurship. His company produces stylish business cards from its London offices, letting people design them online themselves. Moross has been at the heart of London’s startup scene, holding regular events to help connect tech entrepreneurs.

Jamal Edwards, Founder and CEO of SB.TV

Edwards is the man behind multimedia company SB.TV, the business that produces videos and recordings for upcoming rappers in the UK. He receives an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List for his services to music.

SB.TV is a social media powerhouse, sharing its videos to millions of followers on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook. The site’s earliest videos come from 2007, covering emerging stars including Dizzee Rascal, Wiley and Tinchy Stryder.

Brent Hoberman, Founder lastminute.com, made.com

Prolific tech entrepreneur Hoberman receives a CBE for his services to entrepreneurship. He cofounded travel business lastminute.com in 1998 at the height of the dotcom boom, becoming CEO of the company until 2006. Hoberman didn’t stop there, though, becoming Non-Executive Chairman of travel network wayn.com, a Non-Executive Board Director of Guardian Media Group and Chairman of online furniture retailer made.com

