The Queen is hiring someone to make cushions and curtains for her royal homes

Picture: Getty Images

The dream of many interior designers is the chance to decorate some of the most famous rooms in the world — and as far as residents go, you can’t get much more famous than Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Household has just published a job advertisement for a “Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishing Upholsterer” to work at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and Saint James’s Palace.

As well as repairing and sewing up original furnishings, the candidate will be responsible for designing and making new cushions and curtains for the palaces.

An ideal candidate will have extensive experience with soft furnishings, the job advert said, and be able to produce cushions and curtains by using sewing machines and hand stitching “of the highest standard in terms of structure and finish.”

They will also have to seek out the highest quality materials, and work to “multiple and challenging deadlines.” It’s a permanent, full-time position that offers £22,000 ($US28,000) per year.

