The Queen carried out her first royal engagement since leaving the hospital

Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle. Pool PA/AP Images

The Queen returned to royal duties on Tuesday following a hospital visit last week.

The monarch held a virtual audience with the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim.

Her Majesty visited the hospital for “preliminary investigations” on October 20, the palace said.

Queen Elizabeth II has carried out her first royal engagement via video link since leaving the hospital last week.

The 95-year-old monarch spent Wednesday, October 20 in the hospital after canceling a visit to Northern Ireland following medical advice from her doctor.

On Tuesday the monarch returned to public duties with a series of video engagements from Windsor Castle. She held a virtual audience with the ambassador from the Republic of Korea, Gunn Kim, Buckingham Palace said in a press release.

Her Majesty, who wore yellow dress and a three-strand pearl necklace, appeared in good spirits when she greeted the ambassador, Sky News reports. The publication added that he was dressed in Korean clothing, including a traditional hat known as a gat.

The Queen had visited the hospital for “preliminary investigations” and returned to Windsor Castle the following day, the palace said in a statement obtained by Insider last week.