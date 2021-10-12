Queen Elizabeth was photographed walking with a cane at an event

Queen Elizabeth II used a cane at an event on Tuesday. Frank Augstein/AP Images

Queen Elizabeth II attended a service at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

She used a cane at the event, as pictures from Westminster Abbey show.

The Queen was last photographed using a cane in 2003 after a knee surgery.

Queen Elizabeth II was photographed using a cane for the first time in over a decade.

On Tuesday, the Queen and Princess Anne attended a Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey to celebrate 100 years of the Royal British Legion, the United Kingdom’s largest military charity group, as the royal family shared on its official Instagram account.

The Queen, who is the head of the armed forces, came to the event wearing a floral dress, a dark-blue coat, and a matching blue hat.

Princess Anne, who gave a reading at the event according to the same Instagram post, wore a similar monochromatic outfit in purple.

The Queen was also photographed holding a cane for support throughout the event.

Queen Elizabeth II attends the Service of Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on October 12, 2021. Arthur Edwards/Associated Press

The 95-year-old monarch has not been photographed using a cane since 2003, according to People. At the time, she had just had knee surgery.

It was unclear why the Queen was walking with additional support on Tuesday at the time of writing, though People also noted that the monarch did not use a cane at an event at Buckingham Palace last Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning living monarch and the oldest British queen in history.

In September, a leaked memo warned that London may be overwhelmed when the Queen dies, as officials expect people will flock to the city to pay their respects to the monarch.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.