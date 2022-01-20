The royal family’s photographer reveals his 5 favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth

- Getty Images royal photographer Chris Jackson shared his favorite photos of the Queen.
- He captured the moment she won the Royal Ascot and a perfectly timed photo at Trooping the Colour.
- He’s published two photography books: “Elizabeth II: A Queen for Our Time” and “Modern Monarchy.”
Jackson noticed the soft lighting and clean background as Queen Elizabeth visited with hospital staff during the opening of a maternity ward at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, England, in June 2012.
“Nurses and doctors had come gathered around, and the Queen was looking up at them,” he said. “And, for me, it’s just a slightly unusual expression. It makes me smile.”
“It was obviously a big ambition of hers for this to happen,” Jackson said. “She’s an incredibly keen horse breeder. It’s something that’s been such an important part of her life since she was given a horse called Peggy at the age of 4. This was such a lovely moment, because you saw genuine pride and enjoyment as she was handed the trophy. She lit up, and it’s almost reflecting the gold on her face.”
“Remembering and looking back at those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice is such a key part of her duty, and Remembrance Sunday is absolutely one of the most important dates in the royal calendar,” Jackson said. “But to capture something that visually represented how important that is to the Queen was really special.”