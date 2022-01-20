The royal family’s photographer reveals his 5 favorite photos of Queen Elizabeth

This photo looks like it was taken in a studio, but royal photographer Chris Jackson took it while Queen Elizabeth visited the Lister Hospital in 2012.

“What you have to remember when you’re photographing the Queen is that she’s this incredible iconic figure, famous around the world, hugely respected,” Chris Jackson told Insider. “When the light falls in the right way, or you get a slightly unexpected expression, you can take a photograph that lives on in the archives.”

Jackson noticed the soft lighting and clean background as Queen Elizabeth visited with hospital staff during the opening of a maternity ward at the Lister Hospital in Stevenage, England, in June 2012.

“Nurses and doctors had come gathered around, and the Queen was looking up at them,” he said. “And, for me, it’s just a slightly unusual expression. It makes me smile.”