Queen Elizabeth Just Weighed Into The Scottish Referendum

Getty/ Jeff J Mitchell

Queen Elizabeth has stayed on the sidelines in the debate over the Scottish independence referendum but The Guardian reports this morning that she has “made a rare intervention” when speaking to a well-wisher after a Sunday church service.

“Well, I hope people will think very carefully about the future,” the Queen said.

The words appear carefully chosen and even though non-partisan, carry a clear message to voters. But a Buckingham House spokesman said:

We never comment on private exchanges or conversations. We just reiterate what the Queen has always said: she maintains her constitutional impartiality. As the Queen has always said, this is a matter for the people of Scotland.

