Queen Elizabeth II is about to become the longest-reigning British monarch ever -- here are all the world leaders she has outlasted

Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday will become the longest-reigning British monarch ever, breaking the record set by Queen Victoria, her great-great grandmother.

Now 89, she has been on the throne for more than 63 years and seen the transition of many world leaders.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in 1952, a year before the death of Stalin. She has lived through the Second World War and met with Winston Churchill numerous times. She has also ruled through the US presidencies of Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and more.

See how the queen’s reign stacks up against other political figureheads in the graphic below.

Jody Sieradzki from Dadavizhas has also shown what this looks like in a neat GIF. Check it out:

