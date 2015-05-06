Queen Elizabeth II has already lived through 18 British prime ministers and 15 US presidents

This Thursday, Britain goes to the polls. It is a time of unprecedented confusion — the historic SNP surge, along with the rise of the Greens and UKIP, spells a clear end to the old two-party business. Weeks of uncertainty are likely to follow, and at least one of the party leaders is sure to lose their head.

But there is still one immovable constant in British politics.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, a year before the death of Stalin. She has lived through the horrors of the Second World War, and met with Winston Churchill numerous times. She ruled through the presidencies of Truman, Nixon, JFK, Reagan and more.

Her Majesty has reigned for 63 years to date — and on September 9, 2015, she will become the longest-reigning British monarch ever.

Whoever holds the balance of power when the sun rises over Westminster on Friday morning, one thing is clear: Queen Elizabeth II will remain.

