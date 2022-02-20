Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announces

Queen Elizabeth II: A modern monarch. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

The Queen has tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

She has only mild, cold-like symptoms, per a statement and plans to keep working.

It came just over a week after Prince Charles confirmed he had the virus.

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.

The monarch, 95, is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor this week, according to a palace statement reported by Sky News and numerous other outlets.

She will continue to receive medical attention and follow guidelines, according to Harper’s Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie, a noted source of royal news.

According to the Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, a number of cases have were diagnosed at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been staying.

She received her first COVID-19 vaccination in January 2021. It is unclear whether she had subsequent doses.

Given her age, she is in one of the highest risk groups for serious illness from the virus.

The announcement came a little more than a week after her eldest son and heir, Prince Charles, confirmed he had the virus.

Prince Charles, who received his booster vaccine last December, met the Queen at Windsor Castle two days before he tested positive, BBC News reported.

Insider contacted Buckingham Palace for comment. A phone operator said the press team was in a meeting and not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.