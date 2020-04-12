'By keeping apart, we keep others safe': Queen Elizabeth II said Easter 'isn't cancelled,' but social distancing is still necessary

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II offered words of hope ahead of Easter Sunday.

“This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart, we keep others safe,” the Queen said in a recording, which was shared by the royal family on Saturday.

In what’s reportedly her first-ever Easter address, the Queen spoke of the symbolism of lighting candles, a sign of hope and a ritual for people of different denominations.

The Queen’s latest speech was shared less than a week after her address to the UK about the coronavirus pandemic.

Less than a week after her historic broadcast to the United Kingdom addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II offered another message of encouragement, this time in light of Easter weekend.

In her latest public address, which came in the form of a recording and was shared Saturday on the royal family’s official social media accounts, the Queen urged the public to continue practicing social distancing – by “keeping apart” – even during a holiday or season that, for many, is marked by spending time together.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 11, 2020

Multiple British news outlets, including the BBC and Sky News, as well as Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English, reported that this was the Queen’s first-ever Easter speech in her 68 years on the throne.

It is the first time #TheQueen has made an audio address at #Easter but she was keen to do so because of the special circumstances due to #coronavirus and because traditional church worship will not be possible. HMQ is head of the Church of England and has a deep personal faith. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) April 11, 2020

It’s rare for the Queen to address the public in recorded broadcasts, aside from her annual Christmas speech, and for other special events, like her Diamond Jubilee in 2012, according to Insider royals reporter Mikhaila Friel.

Read Queen Elizabeth II’s full Easter speech below.

“Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us. As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It’s a way of showing how the good news of Christ’s resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now. This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart, we keep others safe. But Easter isn’t cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be, particularly for those suffering with grief – light and life are greater. May the living flame of the Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future. I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter.”

