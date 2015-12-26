LIVE: Watch Queen Elizabeth II deliver her Christmas message

Queen Elizabeth’s pre-recorded Christmas message will be broadcast at 3 p.m. GMT (10 a.m. ET).

You can watch it here, via Sky News.

Excerpts released early by Buckingham Palace show that the Queen will say: “The Gospel of John contains a verse of great hope, often read at Christmas carol services: ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.

The 89-year-old will address this year’s extremist attacks, Europe’s migrant crisis, and the 70th anniversary of the end World War II in the speech, which she writes herself.

The reigning monarch has delivered a Christmas Day message almost every year since 1932, when King George V began the tradition.

The official British Monarchy website keeps a list of all the Queen’s previous Christmas broadcasts, dating back to 1953, which you can view here.

